Burger King Launches Its Own Version Of McDonald's Snack Wraps

Considering the ongoing beef between the major fast food chains, it should come as little surprise that Burger King has decided to release its take on the McDonald's Snack Wrap. Earlier this year, Wendy's came for McDonald's with its new wraps, essentially telling fans that if they couldn't get their beloved snack wrap at McDonald's, they could get it elsewhere.

Starting August 14, Burger King will offer three variations of its BK Royal Crispy Wraps: classic, honey mustard, and spicy. To be fair, there are a few differences between the chains' wraps. Burger King's wraps include crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and sauce in a tortilla, while McDonald's wraps included crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, and sauce.

However, in terms of price, the two are very similar. McDonald's sold its wraps for just under $2, with the low-cost-to-high-effort ratio contributing to the item being discontinued. In turn, Burger King is selling its wraps for around $2.99 during their limited run.