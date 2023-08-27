What Makes Burger King Royal Sauce So Special?

Burger King dropped the fast food flop that was the Ch'King sandwich, and in its wake, released a new line of sandwiches called BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, three BK Royal Chicken Wraps, and a new signature condiment called "Royal Sauce." We wondered what separated this new condiment from the sauces found on competitor's sandwiches in the ever-competitive chicken sandwich wars. So is Royal Sauce fit for a king?

Royal Sauce is a savory white sauce served on all the chicken sandwiches and wraps in the Royal line. The ingredients of Royal Sauce have not been released, so it's a bit of a guessing game as to what exactly goes into it, but it's thought to likely include mayonnaise as its base, and possibly ketchup, mustard, and various spices. It's described as a creamy, slightly tangy mayo that's a bit peppery with garlicky undertones. Some tasters think it has a hint of parmesan. Consider Royal Sauce an upgraded mayo or aioli, if you like. Unfortunately, Burger King hasn't released an updated allergen list since 2017, so you should avoid the Royal Sauce if you have any major food allergies, especially to eggs or dairy, as it's likely they are used in the sauce.