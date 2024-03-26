7 Fried Chicken Chains Chefs Actually Eat At

When you think of fast food fried chicken, you think of KFC. Whether or not KFC is your favorite place for a quick bite, it is inarguable that this chain is a fried chicken Goliath of the fast food world. And KFC's reputation is for good reason; it makes great fried chicken, as evidenced by all of the gourmet chefs who love to eat there.

Chef Carl Yeh of Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar, in Maui, Hawaii told Business Insider that KFC was the "only fried chicken I knew growing up in Pennsylvania." Yeh also spoke as to why he loves the chain so much, calling it "good old-fashioned comfort food." The KFC fan club has even traveled internationally; Michelin-starred chef Karam Sethi told the Financial Review that he loves KFC for one specific meal: "I only go for the Zinger Tower Burger." Speaking of the fried fried chicken sandwich, he said "The chicken is always juicy."

Chef Justin Sutherland, the celebrity chef behind TruTV's Fast Foodies, is also a lover of the franchise. Sutherland posted a picture to Instagram of himself wearing KFC-themed crocs. His caption read "When fried chicken is life #shoegame @kfc X @crocs." He also spent an episode of his show recreating KFC fried chicken, which he promoted by posting clips of the show to his Instagram. Whether they enjoy it privately or publicly, chefs flock to KFC to get their fried chicken fix.