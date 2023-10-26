Employees Reveal What It's Really Like To Work At Raising Cane's

Aside from having to do war with Karens, one of the most challenging parts of working in fast food is arguably that employees barely ever get a day off. In fact, instead of being able to spend the holidays with their family, staff members will very likely be operating their restaurant stations. This is the case for employees staffing chains like Dunkin and IHOP — which are, depending on the location, open 365 days a year — but not for those who work at Raising Cane's.

As one employee on Reddit revealed, staff members at the chicken finger forward eatery don't have to work on any of the U.S.'s big holidays. That doesn't just include Christmas and Thanksgiving but Easter, the 4th of July, and Memorial Day. But wait, there's more to this Cane's-actually-lets-its-staff-rest infomercial.

The Louisiana-born chain's LA locations also close down for Mardi Gras, which is only right. The restaurant would be doing its heritage a serious disservice if its crew couldn't eat king cake and catch beads on Fat Tuesday. And, since the South loves its football, some locations have even been known to close down 30 minutes after the Super Bowl's kick-off so the crew can enjoy the big game.