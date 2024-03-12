Citrus Juices Give Mojo Chicken A Burst Of Flavor

Mojo chicken does not get its name from the blues standard we alluded to in the opening line, nor is it the namesake of Mojo Nixon of "Elvis is Everywhere" fame. In this instance, the term "mojo" is a Spanish gastronomical one used to refer to several different types of sauces, with this particular combination of citrus juices and seasonings said to have originated in the Canary Islands. It really caught on in Cuba, though, and Kate Shungu likes to serve her mojo chicken with a side of black beans and rice that in Cuba is known as "moros y cristianos."

Mojo chicken would also taste great alongside any number of other Cuban sides, such as baked or fried plantains, arroz con maize (rice with corn), or yuca con mojo, which is boiled yucca with a sauce similar to the marinade used in this chicken dish. You could also serve mojo chicken as part of a Caribbean smorgasbord with other Cuban entrees like vaca frita (we have an Instant Pot recipe for this fried beef dish) and ropa vieja (we've got a recipe for this stew, too). The former dish is also made with fresh orange and lime juice, while the latter gets its tang from vinegar, instead.