What Really Makes Jersey Mike's Sandwiches So Good

This has got to be the most fundamental part of any sandwich. Because of that, it's crucial that Jersey Mike's get it right. And it really does. First off, the bread is baked in-store each day for ultimate freshness. If you've been into a restaurant then you'll know this for a fact- it always has that distinct, delicious bakery smell. There's no stale bread in there.

Secondly, all the rolls are made with the same water. The bread supplier for Jersey Mike's is based in New Jersey, where Jersey Mike's started, and the water used in the dough is exactly the same that is used for the bread in the Jersey Mike's sandwiches up and down the country. It means that no matter where you are eating your lunch, the bread will always have that specific Jersey Mike's taste.

Third, there are lots of options to the bready offering. It's got wheat, rosemary parmesan and a gluten free roll, all of which are rigorously tested to make sure they are as good as the original white. Whether you want a bit of extra flavor from the rosemary parmesan or if you need it to adhere to a gluten-free diet, the bread won't disappoint.