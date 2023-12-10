The Best Deli Meat Brands, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's not beat around the bush, deli meat isn't the healthiest choice for a number of reasons. First and foremost, many deli meats are highly processed and filled with sodium and preservatives, such as nitrates and nitrites, which have been linked to cancer. The high levels of saturated fats in some cold cuts can also be concerning, as they are associated with an increased risk of heart problems. It's not all bad news, however. Aside from being ultra-convenient, deli meats are a great source of protein, as well as vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B12, iron, and zinc.

Another piece of good news is that the deli meat industry is gradually changing. With more consumers paying attention to not just taste but also the nutritional content of their food, many processed meat producers have started offering healthier product options. These include deli meats that are free from artificial preservatives, nitrates, and nitrites. Many manufacturers are also careful about where they source their meat to ensure that their products are hormone- and antibiotic-free.

With so many deli meat brands on the market, choosing one that satisfies your taste buds and dietary preferences can be a tall order. Not to worry, because we're here to get you up to speed. Ready to take the plunge? Check out our list of the best cold-cut brands, as recommended by customers!