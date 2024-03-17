Robert Irvine Is Working On A New Show And We've Got The Details - Exclusive

Robert Irvine fans were devastated when "Restaurant: Impossible" was left in limbo after a popular 11-year run on Food Network, with Irvine himself tweeting that he has "no idea why it stopped," but that fans should stay tuned for his next project. While Irvine's July 2023 tweet was cryptic, Mashed was given a bit more insight when we caught up with him at this year's Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest.

That next project, it turns out, is already in the works. Unfortunately, Irvine is still not able to spill the beans on the title of the upcoming show, but he promised it would be similar to his beloved Food Network program, stating the new project would be about "saving businesses." The yet-to-be publicly-named show has already begun filming and fans can expect to see an announcement (if not an episode) in the "next month or so," according to chef Irvine.