Why Robert Irvine Suspects Food Network Cancelled Restaurant: Impossible

Sad news for Food Network fans this week: The network canceled "Restaurant: Impossible," the longstanding show that sees chef Robert Irvine visit struggling restaurants and turn things around. The show, which ran for 22 seasons, aired its final episodes in April.

Over the years, Irvine and his team have visited more than 200 restaurants, about 40% of which are still open as of the show's cancellation. And Irvine — an actual former U.K. Royal Navy enlistee who engages in workouts that Instagram loves — said on Twitter that he "really [has] no idea" why the show's run was cut short. "I'm old news," he joked. "Although the show is a GREAT show that helps small businesses and families /communities it's not a show that they believe fits into who or what they want or the younger viewers like."

Irvine is right that Food Network is changing. When Restaurant: Impossible premiered in 2011, Food Network was already beginning its transformation away from how-to-cook shows toward its current lineup that's dominated by competition and travel-focused programming. Meanwhile, some of the show's original stars are on their way out: Early star Giada de Laurentiis announced her departure a few months ago, and Alton Brown left last year.