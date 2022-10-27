Robert Irvine Calls Out Food Network For The Return Of Dinner: Impossible

Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."

That intensity can quickly come out of Irvine over the smallest things. In an interview with Thread MB, he once explained why he gets so emotional, and it comes down to being passionate about helping people. He said, "Being able to give back is what is most rewarding about my career." That career has taken him through a whole host of shows, from "Restaurant Rivals" to "Kitchen Expedition" to the now-dormant "Dinner: Impossible." However, though "Dinner: Impossible" is now gone, Irvine is using his outspoken nature to tell fans how the show might be brought back from its rest, yet again.

The last time "Dinner: Impossible" episodes were seen was in 2021, and then it was merely a brief run of four episodes, says IMDb. However, with enough demand from fans, and backing from the Food Network, there could always be more.