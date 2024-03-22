Is Burger King Open On Easter Sunday 2024?
Easter can be a busy time filled with egg hunts and other activities, and sometimes, a trip to your favorite fast food place is just what's needed. There are some restaurants that don't open on holidays like Easter Sunday or will operate under extremely limited hours, but if you're planning a trip to Burger King, you're in luck. The fast food giant told Newsweek last year that it would be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time during Easter, and no statement has been given to imply that this would be any different in 2024.
Burger King did tell Newsweek that "holiday hours vary by franchised location," so take the time to check with your local branch before setting off to pick up your food. Some stores may have different hours, and some may not open shop at all. Customers can find their nearest Burger King's opening hours using the website's store locator or with the Burger King app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. If you can't see your store's Easter hours reflected, contact the restaurant ahead of time to make sure. You certainly wouldn't want to roll up with the expectation of picking up some comfort food only to leave empty-handed (and empty-stomached).
Does Burger King have special Easter menu items?
There are a lot of big changes coming to Burger King in 2024, but adding Easter Bunny-shaped burger patties isn't among them, as there is currently no specific Easter menu. The franchise may not be serving any special items for the holiday, but there are a fair few limited-time treats customers can pick up on an Easter trip.
The main event seems to be the Royal Crispy Wrap, which comes in three other varieties: Honey Mustard Crispy Wrap, Fiery Buffalo Crispy Wrap, and Spicy Crispy Wrap. You can also pick up a Whopper Jr. Duo, a fairly self-explanatory set of two Whopper Jr. burgers. If you want something spicy, get a Fiery Big Fish or eight pieces of Fiery Buffalo Nuggets. Have-sies have also returned following their debut in 2023, pairing half fries with half onion rings so you don't have to pay for both. Finally, to celebrate the release of "Kung Fu Panda 4," Burger King is serving up Po's Panda Sundae, a mix of vanilla soft serve and chocolate syrup topped with Oreo cookie pieces.
Whether these items will be served at your local branch or not may vary. Keep that in mind, and be sure to check the menu on Burger King's website or app before you get a taste for a specific item.