Is Burger King Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Easter can be a busy time filled with egg hunts and other activities, and sometimes, a trip to your favorite fast food place is just what's needed. There are some restaurants that don't open on holidays like Easter Sunday or will operate under extremely limited hours, but if you're planning a trip to Burger King, you're in luck. The fast food giant told Newsweek last year that it would be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time during Easter, and no statement has been given to imply that this would be any different in 2024.

Burger King did tell Newsweek that "holiday hours vary by franchised location," so take the time to check with your local branch before setting off to pick up your food. Some stores may have different hours, and some may not open shop at all. Customers can find their nearest Burger King's opening hours using the website's store locator or with the Burger King app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. If you can't see your store's Easter hours reflected, contact the restaurant ahead of time to make sure. You certainly wouldn't want to roll up with the expectation of picking up some comfort food only to leave empty-handed (and empty-stomached).