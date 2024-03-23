Use A High-Speed Blender For Perfectly Textured Homemade Oat Milk

For oat milk to be rich in taste and creamy in texture, the oats must be finely blended. This process releases more of their nutrients, protein, and fat into the mixture, but excessive blending can also unleash more of the enzymes responsible for gelatinization. Regular blenders also have to work longer and harder than their high-speed counterparts. The longer the motor runs, the more heat it produces, which can transfer to the oat mixture and contribute to a slimy texture.

With sharper blades and a more powerful motor, Patterson Watkins says a high-speed blender can successfully grind oats in as little as 30 seconds. Depending on the quality of your blender, however, you may be able to get away with blending your oat milk for just 10 seconds at high speed. Once you've perfectly pulverized your oats, Watkins says to strain the slurry through a cheesecloth or fine mesh sieve. Just be careful not to over-manipulate the oat pulp, as squeezing it can cause gelatinization, too.

When stored in the fridge, homemade oat milk can remain fresh for up to five days. That said, applying heat can still trigger the slimy reaction, so oat milk made without added enzymes is best used cold (think iced coffee, cereal, and smoothies) or for baking.