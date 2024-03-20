Wendy's Orange Dreamsicle Frosty Review: This Treat Is An Old-Fashioned Joy

Anytime Wendy's releases a new variation on its widely beloved and much-examined Frosty dessert, it's a reason to celebrate. This time around, Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is the chosen flavor, a vanilla-citrus blend that hearkens back to ice cream truck indulgences and soda shop delights. It's a fun way to bring vintage vibes to a modern fast food dessert that favors the dependable taste twosome of chocolate and vanilla. Thanks to this clever concoction, anyone looking for a spoonful of nostalgia to get their spring off to a tasty start can fire up their app, swing by their favorite Wendy's location, and sink their spoon into something special and new.

The rarity of a new flavor rotation in the Frosty world makes the release of Orange Dreamsicle a momentous occasion deserving of a test run. We've been eagerly awaiting the release date since we found out this treat was dropping; though not much was revealed about it before the big day, it was inventive enough to grab our attention and not let go until the big day arrived.

Now that it's here, is it enough to cool down our heated anticipation? Or will Wendy's new orange vanilla dream leave us in the cold regardless of the weather? We grabbed a spoon, sailed through the drive-thru, and gave it a go.