The Surprising History Of The Steak Knife

The next time you use a steak knife to cut into a nice juicy steak, you'll appreciate it a little more knowing its history. Steak knives haven't been around as long as you probably think they have. Their idea was delayed for a few centuries by men in high places who didn't like pointy knives. Even without the world having to bend to these men's pet peeves, several inventions of the 1900s were necessary to make them even possible.

Once the idea of them emerged into the world, they were an overnight success. Old knife-making skills continued to combine with new inventions to make them even better as the decades progressed. So, that dusty set of Cutco or Ginsu in your attic from yesteryear has many modern, superior rivals. We think you'll be surprised about how steak knives began and how they evolved. So, sit back and discover their history with us. Chances are, you'll end up wanting a set next time you make the perfect steak at home.