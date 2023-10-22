How To Cook Ribeye Steak In A Pan For Sizzling Perfection

There are plenty of ways to prepare a perfect steak, and a pan may be the best method of all. There are a few reasons why cooking a ribeye steak on the stove is better than many steak fans may think. Not only does this method allow you to season your steak in different ways, but it keeps the meat extra tender. Plus, the entire cook time is less than an hour, so it's easy to time perfectly with your other sides for a simple yet delicious meal.

When it comes to preparing a ribeye steak in a pan, there are a few important things to keep in mind. First, you'll want to use a cast iron skillet. This is the best type of pan to ensure that your steak stays extra juicy. Next, you'll need oil, butter, and plenty of your favorite spices. Start by heating your oil, then add your steaks for a few minutes on each side. Then continue letting the steak sear until it has almost reached your desired doneness. Add butter and your favorite seasoning for a minute or two before taking your steaks off the heat to rest. Keep in mind that your steaks should be out of the fridge for around 20 minutes before you start cooking them, and they'll need about 10 minutes to rest afterward.