Why Chicken Pot Pie Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

One thing that chefs typically don't waver on is using fresh ingredients whenever possible. Obviously, it can be a huge time-saver to use frozen or canned vegetables in your chicken pot pie. However, the truth is that processed foods can become mushy if they have been stored improperly or have been sitting in liquid for too long. The thawing process can be another reason why your frozen vegetables turn into a soggy mess. In addition, frozen and canned items can lose their color and even some of their original flavor. At the end of the day, nothing compares to fresh, vibrant veggies.

Quality is also key. A good chef will source the best ingredients they can, whether it's top-notch butter, veggies straight from the farm, or free-range chicken. Some chefs even go so far as to create relationships with local farmers and producers to ensure they get premium products in season or when they're at their peak. Chefs also know that local products can be fresher than those that have been imported.

When you're shopping for your ingredients, consider visiting your local farmer's market to get fresh vegetables from the source or your local butcher to get prime cuts of meat. If you can, choose quality over convenience and cost. Your chicken pot pie will thank you.