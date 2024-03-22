Chef Brandon 'Sad Papi' Skier's Clever Hack For Making Citrus Fancy - Exclusive

Brandon Skier, or Sad Papi as he's known across Instagram and TikTok, has a reputation for making fancy dishes that feel utterly laidback and LA-cool. Recently, Skier channeled his years of experience cooking in some of LA's most well-regarded restaurants into a cookbook titled "Make It Fancy — Cooking At Home with Sad Papi." When asked what influenced the recipes in his book, Skier cites those years he spent apprenticing himself under the tutelage of California's culinarati. We recently chatted with Skier before the book launch in an exclusive interview for Mashed in which he shares the secrets to cooking avante-garde food at home that is as surprising and delightful as a meal at a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles.

During our conversation, Skier shared his technique for turning citrus into a versatile gel that can be used as an ingredient or garnish to infuse acid, funk, and flavor — aspects of a balanced dish that can elevate anyone's cooking. A recipe for a "gel" may conjure up an image of mid-aughts haute cuisine, or "tweezer food" as Skier calls it, with its extraneous foams and squeeze bottle streaks. Skier, however, who sports a black hoodie and a sleeve of tattoos, offers up an approach that's anything but stuffy. Perhaps one of the reasons for Skier's popularity is that his recipes invite followers into an exclusive club once reserved only for culinary's back-of-house elite. His preserved lemon gel is one such recipe.