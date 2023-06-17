Classic Shallot Mignonette Recipe
When you think about foods you're likely to enjoy at home, oysters aren't necessarily at the top of your list. But when you think about it, preparing these briny mollusks is quite simple: Just shuck and enjoy. Of course, people don't typically eat oysters completely unadorned. Typically, any icy platter of oysters on the half shell is accompanied by a variety of flavorful condiments and garnishes, like horseradish, lemon wedges, and hot sauce.
One of the most classic oyster pairings is mignonette, which in this context is a simple, tangy combination of vinegar, diced shallots, and black pepper. "This classic oyster accompaniment adds a bright acidity to the fresh shucked oysters and couldn't be easier to make," recipe developer Erin Johnson says. "The advice I was always given with mignonette is to remember that it's about vinegar-ed shallot, not shallot-ed vinegar — so don't skimp on the shallot!" Now that you know what to keep in mind, here's how to whip up this simple mignonette.
Gather your shallot mignonette ingredients
There isn't any cooking required for this recipe, and better yet, it only requires three ingredients: shallots, red wine vinegar, and black pepper (ideally fresh ground). You might have all those items in your house already!
Chop your shallots
The most involved step in this mignonette recipe is, unsurprisingly, cutting the shallots. You want the pieces to be relatively small, so a nice uniform dice is you best bet here. Pro chefs dice onions by cutting them in half, placing each piece flat-side down, making vertical cuts until you've almost hit the root, then slicing horizontally.
Make the mignonette
Now that the chopping is done, all that's left is to combine your shallots with your vinegar and black pepper, then pop everything in the fridge to chill.
Enjoy your shallot mignonette on oysters and more
Grab some friends, shuck some oysters, maybe make some cocktails, and get ready to enjoy a lovely appetizer made all the more bright and tangy thanks to your homemade mignonette. "This keeps well in the fridge for up to a week," Johnson says, but of course, we don't expect every household to be stocked with a week's worth of oysters to pair it with. Johnson has the solution: "I like to turn leftovers into a salad dressing by adding some olive oil and salt." Considering it takes minutes to make, this multi-use condiment will surely serve you well again and again, whether you're craving oysters or aren't a big fan.
- 2 medium shallots
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- Finely dice the shallots and place them in a bowl.
- Stir in the vinegar and black pepper.
- Store in the fridge until ready to use, then serve with oysters or as a dressing.
|Calories per Serving
|8
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.8 g
|Sodium
|1.6 mg
|Protein
|0.3 g