Classic Shallot Mignonette Recipe

When you think about foods you're likely to enjoy at home, oysters aren't necessarily at the top of your list. But when you think about it, preparing these briny mollusks is quite simple: Just shuck and enjoy. Of course, people don't typically eat oysters completely unadorned. Typically, any icy platter of oysters on the half shell is accompanied by a variety of flavorful condiments and garnishes, like horseradish, lemon wedges, and hot sauce.

One of the most classic oyster pairings is mignonette, which in this context is a simple, tangy combination of vinegar, diced shallots, and black pepper. "This classic oyster accompaniment adds a bright acidity to the fresh shucked oysters and couldn't be easier to make," recipe developer Erin Johnson says. "The advice I was always given with mignonette is to remember that it's about vinegar-ed shallot, not shallot-ed vinegar — so don't skimp on the shallot!" Now that you know what to keep in mind, here's how to whip up this simple mignonette.