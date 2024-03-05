Brandon 'Sad Papi' Skier Wants To Bring The Restaurant Experience Into Home Kitchens - Exclusive Interview

You've cooked at some of the best restaurants around LA. How did you get your start working in kitchens?

So I got my start like most kids in the 90s. Chef culture was super popular. "Iron Chef" was coming up, and Gordon Ramsey was taking off, and he had a million shows. My dad was super into it because he was a line cook when he was younger, so I was always cooking. He was always dragging me in the kitchen. My first job, I became a manager for a body shop. I was sitting behind a desk and doing deliveries with customers all day. I hated it so much. So I quit. Got that minimum wage.

I kept doing that, took my savings from my manager job, went to culinary school. What I used to do is Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants List. It was like the unofficial Michelin guide for LA when the guide didn't come here. I started going down the list and applying to every single restaurant I thought was interesting.

I would get hired, and then I would be like, "Okay, I need to go up the list." I started at [number] 87, at this restaurant, Plan Check. Then next, I was like, "Okay, I want to go to Redbird." Redbird was at 30 at the time or something. So I went to Redbird and I applied and they actually said no the first time. I only had a year of experience, so it made sense. But I went back and I applied again a couple of years later and I got the job and then I just worked my way all the way up the list.

Then I ended up at Auburn, which was a new restaurant that had just opened, but that restaurant was killing it. We were winning awards left and right. We got a really good write-up from the LA Times and all kinds of stuff, but then COVID happened.

Which restaurant gig has influenced you the most?

I would say that Auburn was probably the most influential to me because chef Eric [Bost] was so different. He was a good teacher. He wanted you not only to do the food perfectly because he wanted it perfect but because he wanted to teach you. He made a really big impact on me as a cook. And the restaurant culture there was just so different. Everyone was close. I've been in a couple of really toxic kitchens. You go through the motions. Your station partner doesn't like you; they blame [you] for everything. But Auburn, Auburn was operating at such a high level, and everyone liked each other, so it was just such a good experience.