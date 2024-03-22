Joe Bastianich Reveals What's On The Menu At His New LA Restaurant — And It's Not What We Expected - Exclusive Interview

First, the obvious question: It's Billy Joel night. You're Joe Bastianich. As much we love "Only the Good Die Young," how can you not go with "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant?"

Well, because we tried it and "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" is really like a suite of music. It's five songs put together. Very complicated to get into the time, so we couldn't do it justice, so we went with "Only the Good Die Young."

​​As fellow New Yorkers, musicians, and Italian food fans, have you ever had a run-in with Billy Joel?

I actually know Billy Joel, I mean, we grew up with the music, but he's a customer of the restaurants. He comes before the Madison Square Garden shows, so I can't wait to hear back from him on what he thought of my performance. Looking forward to that feedback.

Out of all your famous musician friends, who's the most talented in the kitchen?

You know who's a really good cook is David Grohl. He's a super foodie and likes to cook his pasta and he actually knows what he's doing.

What ultimately inspired you to be on "The Masked Singer" this season?

Well, look, I'm a singer and a songwriter, so ask a singer to sing and they sing, so you take the opportunity. It's a great stage. Love to get my music out there, have people see what I do, and so why not? All in the Fox family.

Are you excited to be performing some of your own new music this year?

Yeah, absolutely. We have a new Christmas album coming out and will be on tour in some of the summer festivals in Europe this summer, so always doing the music thing. It's great to get the word out about it.

How hard was it keeping a secret from everyone that you were on "The Masked Singer?"

Very difficult because something you take to heart, you want to tell it to everybody, but we kept it under wraps. Fox and the whole "The Masked Singer" production team are amazing. No one knows anything. I don't know who the other singers are, so it's really an incredible thing. It's an incredible thing they do keeping everything so top secret.

Wow, I didn't realize you didn't know who the other singers were either.

No, not a clue.

What was it like performing in your elaborate "Spaghetti & Meatballs" costume? I have to imagine that's very heavy.

Challenging. The head weighed 20 pounds, about three feet wide. I do sing a lot, but singing and dancing is not something that I do every day, so that was challenging. But look, once the moment comes and you're on that stage you got to make the best of it. So you try to own the moment with all the challenges I did the best I could.

Did you have any input into what your costume looked like?

We negotiated a little bit. I wanted to be a slice of pizza, but we had some technical problems with that, so we went with "Spaghetti & Meatballs."

What are your best spaghetti and meatball tips?

For the meatballs, you've got to use veal, pork, beef, breadcrumbs, parsley, and garlic. You've got to get a nice crisp on them when you sear them in the pan. They've got a stew in the tomato sauce for a couple of hours and it's just about patience and timing.