Why Duff Goldman Isn't Worried About His Daughter In The Spotlight

One unexpected side effect of fame is that the eyes of the world sometimes land on those closest to you. While some celebrities keep their families firmly out of the public eye, chef Duff Goldman takes a more casual view. To the delight of his Instagram following, he is happy to share family moments, and his feed is peppered with images of his young brood hanging out.

In a conversation with The Daily Meal, Goldman discussed how the complexities of fame don't impact his life with his daughter. He hasn't even considered not posting about her like any other dad. "We're not that big; I'm not that famous," he says.

"I think other people are more worried about it than I am. My wife, the same thing," Goldman muses. Judging by the comments on a picture of him, his wife, and his daughter wandering Disneyland hand-in-hand, fan reaction seems generally wholesome. Discussion of Goldman's daughter focuses on her rapid growth, with one user exclaiming that she "is getting so big! I hope she had fun!" Understandably, the chef isn't concerned by the community's response to seeing his daughter grow up. He explains that it's hard to imagine negative reactions to such an image. "She's cute. A baby walking around Disneyland. Who doesn't love that?"