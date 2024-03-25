False Facts About Ham You Thought Were True

Before you cut into your next ham, it's time to unlearn all the false facts you've been holding onto about it. Whether the myths come from old wives' tales you've heard for years or are false information about nutrition and safety, there are plenty of misconceptions about ham out there that need to be debunked.

There are many types of ham, so some of the information that you think you know may relate to one variety but not apply to all kinds of ham. You also might have been getting rid of ham for safety's sake when it was still fine to eat. While certain types of ham taste better than others, they may not be the ones you think. Plus, you may even be slicing it at the wrong time. Whatever it is that you've been getting wrong about ham, we're here to set it straight for you once and for all.