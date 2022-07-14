The Scary Link France Just Found Between Cancer And Processed Meat

These days, it seems like nearly everything out there can increase your risk of cancer. However, looking to official sources like ANSES — the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety — can help you to get the necessary information to make an informed decision about protecting your body from carcinogens, including whether or not you should be changing your diet. This week, ANSES confirmed that processed deli meats are one of the more dangerous foods when it comes to cancer risk, as they contain higher levels of nitrates and nitrites than less processed foods.

As Live Science explains, nitrates and nitrites are both added to processed meat in an attempt to limit bacteria growth. Bacteria can cause the development of diseases like salmonella and botulism. Nobody wants to get salmonella from their sandwich! The flip side is that these additives can have negative health effects in the long run, even though they protect you from food-borne illnesses in the short run. When nitrates and nitrites are ingested together, they form "nitroso compounds," which ANSES notes can be "carcinogenic and genotoxic to humans." ANSES also confirms that there is a correlation between nitroso compounds and a raised risk of colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer refers to cancers that begin in the colon or rectum, although they can easily spread to other areas of the body.