Chick-Fil-A's 'No Antibiotics Ever' Promise Is No More

Promises are made to be broken, as the saying goes, and where advertising is concerned, is there ever any doubt? Companies often promise the moon but seldom deliver. To be fair, though, Chick-fil-A did actually mean what it said in 2014 about eliminating all antibiotics from its chicken within the next five years, and it seems to have kept this promise from 2019 up through the present. The brand is even being upfront about disclosing its recent change to that policy.

As announced on Chick-fil-A's website, in spring 2024, the chain will switch from a No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) policy to a No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) policy. This means that, while the chicken it serves may have been given antibiotics, these will only have been used to treat or prevent illness. While Chick-fil-A failed to provide a lengthy explanation for this change in policy, the statement indicates that it's related to the restaurant's supply chain. Relaxing its standards, after all, will likely open up a wider range of purchasing options.