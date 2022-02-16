Why Tyson Foods And The Poultry Industry May Be In Danger

Amid ongoing worldwide supply chain shortages, the American poultry industry is now facing another major hurdle in the form of a potential widespread outbreak of bird flu. According to The Washington Post, the federal government recently confirmed a number of outbreaks of a highly pathogenic form of bird flu, indicating that additional cross-country fowl infections could be found in the coming weeks.

The recent USDA findings indicate that commercial poultry operations in Indiana and Kentucky were two of the most recent sites of bird flu outbreaks in the first half of February. An avian flu outbreak was also detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Virginia.

These cases come in the wake of a recent flu outbreak on a turkey farm in Dubois, Indiana, which prompted the Indiana State Board of Animal Health to destroy a flock of 29,000 turkeys and create a 10-kilometer control area around the infected farm, in the hopes of halting the spread (via Dubois County Herald).

According to Reuters, the U.S.'s largest poultry company, Tyson Foods, has been hit particularly hard by the latest influenza outbreak. A flock of 240,000 chickens at one of the company's Kentucky-based facilities tested positive for the same strain of bird flu detected on the Indiana farm. According to state officials, all potentially infected birds are destroyed and removed from the food chain.