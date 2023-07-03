Why Tyson Is Dropping 'No Antibiotics Ever' From Its Chicken Label

Tyson Foods will be dropping its long-held 'no antibiotics ever' claim from its chicken packaging, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The brand will be pivoting instead to the less organic-sounding label, 'no antibiotics important to human medicine,' according to CNN.

Roughly 50% of all U.S. chicken farms utilize antibiotics to a certain degree with their poultry, mostly as a means of preventing chickens from contracting or spreading diseases to one another in their often overcrowded living spaces. While the use of antibiotics in chickens is not inherently unhealthy (for either chickens or humans), the drugs can inadvertently breed highly resistant bacteria that could, under specific circumstances, lead to infections in human beings.

Many health-conscious consumers in recent years have been quite judicious with their intake of foreign chemicals, pesticides, and antibiotics, leading some brands to ditch antibiotics entirely. Chick-fil-A's decision to go antibiotic-free was a big deal, for instance, as the chain switched to a fully antibiotic-free menu in 2019. Since then, many other companies have followed suit. However, recent risk assessments from the WHO suggest some antibiotics are helpful in staving off harmful viruses while having little to no impact on people, allowing for this newfound change in policy from Tyson Foods.