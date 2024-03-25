The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts 2024 Winner Is An Adorable Raccoon Rescue

While Cadbury sells candy year-round, it's known for its creme-filled chocolate eggs that have become an Easter candy icon. One way the company celebrates its special connection to the holiday is by holding Cadbury Bunny tryouts each year. If you're unfamiliar, Cadbury takes a democratic approach to its "Bunny" selection and opens the contest to all types of animals, not just rabbits. This year's contest, which took place as a bracket-style challenge held on Instagram, consisted of 32 entrants, among them cats, dogs, horses, a donkey, and a goat. None of these were the winner, however. Instead, that honor goes to a raccoon named Louie.

Louie, who lives in Miami, is 2 years old, per info shared with Mashed. As a wee young kit (yes, that's what baby raccoons are called), he encountered trouble in the wild but was ultimately saved. At some point, it was determined that he was unfit to return to life as a feral raccoon, so his now-owner, Jaime, adopted him as a pet. As his prize, he will star in next year's Cadbury Bunny Tryouts commercial. He also gets to take home $7,000 to spend on gourmet garbage (or whatever it is that raccoons are into).