The Big Mistake You're Making With Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Mix

Before we dive into this topic, we'd like to assure you that we're not going to say that it's a mistake to use a prepackaged mix in the first place. Store-bought sugar cookie mix is great stuff and such a time-saver! If you want to get fancy, there are various hacks you can use to make it taste more homemade such as mixing in nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruits or altering the flavor just a bit with almond or lemon extract. Even if you stick to following the recipe exactly as given on the package, though, you'll still have a choice to make: butter or margarine. We'd say go with the former if you can.

There are valid reasons to use margarine in baking, such as the fact that it may be plant-based and does tend to be significantly cheaper. If neither of these is a concern, then we would say that butter is a better bet. Not only does this ingredient taste more, well, buttery (duh), but the fact that it contains solidified milk fat rather than the oil that margarine's made of leads to cookies that bake up softer and fatter instead of spreading out all over the pan.