The Reason You Should Start Using Margarine When Baking

Baking is one of those fields of cooking where the choice of ingredients is often based on long-held beliefs and traditions, sometimes passed down over generations. And while many purists are diehard butter partisans, one of the world's top bakers has said you should consider margarine instead.

Paul Hollywood, best known as the longtime judge of "The Great British Baking Show," made the case for the oil-based alternative in an interview on Christopher Kimball's Milk Street podcast. Hollywood said that while butter provides a better flavor for some baked goods, margarine often produces an improved, softer texture for cakes or similar items. When the taste of butter is still required, Hollywood sometimes uses a mixture of the two for the best of both worlds. The improved texture results in part from margarine's higher water content, which converts to steam in the oven and helps the baked goods rise. Margarine also produces a richer golden color that can visually enhance your cakes in ways other fats can't.