A Lazy Susan Is Key To Making TikTok's Viral Ombre Cake

Baking a cake is one of the nicest gestures someone can do for another — they are time-consuming to make, but worth the celebratory outcome. When it comes to decorating, not all of us are equipped with the steady hands and decorating skills needed to level up a cake from amateur to professionally piped. Fortunately, if you have a lazy Susan, you can accomplish a low-effort cake that looks high-quality. TikTok's viral ombre cake is something beginner cake decorators can easily try, even without a fancy cake turntable.

A frosting ombre should look diffused and seamless. It's a style that relies heavily on careful blending — but don't let that scare you. Instead of painstakingly turning your 3-D canvas (the cake) inch by inch as you work your way around it blending colors, repurpose a lazy Susan for cake decorating. The idea is to get the cake spinning as you frost it. By giving the lazy Susan a gentle spin, you can focus on keeping your spatula steady and blending the frosting in a smooth and even manner.