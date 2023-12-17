Achieve A Ruffled Ombre Look With This Cake Piping Trick

You don't need to be a professional baker to expertly decorate a cake. There are cake techniques perfect for beginners, and you don't even need to know how to bake a cake to make one that looks like it came from a fancy bakery. Depending on the design you are creating, you can start with a standard grocery store frosted cake and simply swipe off the excess decoration, leaving you with an already done crumb coating. Whether you're making it or buying it, once the cake is stacked and frosted in a light layer of frosting, you can get to work designing a masterpiece fit for a display case.

One of the popular cake trends that looks difficult but isn't is an ombre ruffle cake. Just like the name implies, this cake looks like it's wearing a ruffle skirt with a cascading color pattern of light to dark. Before you even begin decorating, you'll need some tools to step up your cake-decorating game. To create a ruffled ombre look, you'll need one large piping bag, a 1M open star piping tip, and some buttercream frosting. You'll need to use a knife to section off the cake and mark where you will pipe your ruffles. The easy trick is piping one flat line, then continuing with a scalloped line all the way up the cake.