What Drink Should You Serve With Lamb Chops?

Lamb is one of those incredible proteins that tastes like it would be much more complicated to prepare than it is. Gamey and grassy with a slightly sweet finish, any recipe that calls for lamb is sure to be teeming with flavor. But in the same way spicy food can make bad wine taste better, a well-chosen wine pairing can make a good lamb chop taste better still. There are plenty of reds that work to accentuate the natural earthy taste of lamb, but few do a better job than a southern Côtes du Rhône red.

Produced in the Rhône Valley in southeast France, the majority of Côtes du Rhône wines from the southern part of the region are red blends. While they can be made from 21 different grape varieties, three typically dominate: Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre. With these three at the forefront, southern Côtes du Rhônes tend to be jammy, spicy, and rich. The deep fruity notes and herbaceous qualities are given by the Grenache grapes, which mirror the flavors of the wild rosemary, thyme, and lavender that grow in abundance in the Rhône Valley. Lamb dishes — like this Rosemary-Grilled Lamb Chop recipe — often include these potent and aromatic herbs because they hold their own against the robust flavor of lamb. The same is true of their presence in Côtes du Rhône wine.