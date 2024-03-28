The Big Rotisserie Chicken Change Costco Started Rolling Out

Costco is making a big change to its popular rotisserie chicken. Although the recipe is not changing, the chicken is getting new packaging. Costco's rotisserie chicken has a cult following for its bargain price, taste, and unexpected juiciness, but the hard plastic shells that once lined the store's gleaming hot shelves will be replaced with plastic bags. Rumblings of this change began on social media, but it has since been confirmed by some shoppers that Costco is rolling out the new packaging in stores.

To say the least, there are mixed opinions on new plastic bags. "I miss the plastic container. I never had any fluids leak like it does sometimes through the bag," one Costco shopper commented on Reddit. Customers who prefer plastic containers frequently save and reuse them or repurpose them for other things. One Redditor mused, "Man, it was nice being able to pick the chicken in the container and use the lid as the discard for bones." Reddit does agree upon one thing, and that's how the plastic bags are "So much easier to get into the fridge."