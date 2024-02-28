The Spices Needed To Make Perfect Copycat Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Costco may be known for its wide selection of deals, but newbies and dedicated fans alike know there's one deal that's become a true favorite of value-minded shoppers: the rotisserie chicken. Though it's typically sold for just $5, it's equally beloved for its delicious flavor. But what might surprise some fans of these Costco birds is how simple it is to recreate the seasoning the store uses for that mouthwatering taste.

Making a copycat Costco rotisserie chicken, as created by Mashed recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison, requires just four ingredients outside of the bird itself. These are kosher salt, ground black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. The first two are probably already in your kitchen, and if you don't already have the latter two, you can find them at almost any supermarket or grocery store. The result of this carefully tested blend is, as Mattison told Mashed, "the perfect amount of smoky, pungent, spicy, and salty flavor."