The 10 Best Cities For Walking Tacos In The US, According To Reviews

A walking taco and a Frito pie are terms used to describe a bag of Fritos corn chips ripped open and covered in taco toppings like ground beef, Texas chili, New Mexico red chile (yes, there is a difference), onions, tomatoes, and cheese. The walking taco is almost always served in a bag of Fritos corn chips with these toppings. The Frito pie is sometimes served this same way, but is often served as a Fritos-based, casserole-style dish.

The walking taco is a popular Midwestern snack seen at taco joints and southwest-style eateries. But unlike the walking taco, the Frito pie isn't just a popular snack — it is a vital, nostalgia-inducing aspect of Southwestern cuisine. Both New Mexico and Texas claim the Frito pie as their own, but the origins of the walking taco and/or Frito pie have never definitively been nailed down.

A New Mexico Frito pie consists of Fritos covered in ground beef mixed with red chile sauce (made of crushed red chile flakes, garlic, cumin, and chile powder), topped with beans and taco fixings. The Texas version is commonly served with Texas red chili (ground beef mixed with spicy chili paste) but without beans. Other Frito pies feature pork, brisket, or no meat altogether. Authentic? Maybe not. Tasty? That's up to your taste buds. So here are the 10 best U.S. cities for walking tacos and/or Frito pies, according to reviews from TripAdvisor, Yelp, OpenTable, GrubHub, food blogs, and news sites.