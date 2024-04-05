The Best Bread-And-Dairy Combo For Grilled Cheese, According To An Expert

When it comes to pairing different ingredients, even for something like cheese and bread, it's all about combining complementary flavors. White bread has a slight sweetness, which increases as you chew it (due to the amylase enzyme present in saliva that creates simple sugar from starch). This can be a bit too much on its own, or it can become saccharine when combined with a sweeter cheese like Swiss or Brie. Cheddar, with its tangy flavor, balances that sweetness and creates a fuller taste experience.

Even better, cheddar has some serious depth on its own. As this cheese ages, it subtly changes in taste and sharpness. A young cheddar, for example, is delightfully mild and creamy, so it would be ideal if you actually prefer your grilled cheese to have a bit of sweetness. Plus, if you prioritize a good melt when making a grilled cheese, a young cheddar will work to your advantage. Young cheddar is much stretchier when it melts due to its long protein strands and high levels of moisture.

On the other end of the sharpness scale, an aged cheddar is zestier and has a nuttiness that adds a depth of sophistication to the cheese. To maximize the potential of this combination, it's best to follow Diana Manalang's advice: "The sharper the better."