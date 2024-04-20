False Facts About Green Beans You Thought Were True

With their distinctive slender pods and pleasing crisp texture, green beans are a popular addition to our dinner plates. These little green beauties were voted the fourth most popular vegetable in America in 2023, according to data collected by YouGov, and the iconic green bean casserole is a much-loved addition to the Thanksgiving table for many people each year.

Green beans may have a humble reputation, but there's more to these delicious veggies than first meets the eye. Behind the unassuming green bean pod sits an array of misconceptions, and we're here to separate the fact from the fiction. From false beliefs about certain varieties to assumptions regarding their uses in the kitchen, there is more misinformation surrounding green beans than you might have first guessed. But fear not, because we're here to set the record straight.

Join us as we disprove 12 common falsehoods about green beans, shedding light on their production, prep methods, nutritional benefits, and more. Prepare to expand your knowledge and get clued up on these nutritious legumes.