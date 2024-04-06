Is Spaghetti Chicken All That Different From Spaghetti With Chicken?

When it comes to naming recipes, there is no one agreed-upon rulebook, nor is there a governing body to enforce it, so there is no definitive answer as to what separates "spaghetti chicken" from "chicken with spaghetti." For the most part, though, it appears that when you do a search for the former term, or its inverse "chicken spaghetti," you are likely to get some sort of baked casserole dish that combines both spaghetti noodles and chicken with other ingredients such as vegetables, cheese, and sauce.

A notable exception, however, is our creamy chicken spaghetti recipe, which is not a casserole, nor is it baked. Instead, it's more like what you might expect to see labeled spaghetti with chicken, which is to say, a pasta dish made with the specified type of noodle and incorporating chunks of chicken stirred into the sauce (cheese sauce, in this case). Other spaghetti-with-chicken dishes might reserve the meat to use as a topping, much as you'd make chicken and waffles or a chicken-topped salad. One such dish is our chicken bruschetta pasta recipe where spaghetti is combined with tomato sauce, then layered with basil, parmesan, and cooked chicken.