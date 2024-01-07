Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti Squash Recipe

While spaghetti squash isn't quite as neutral-tasting as noodles, it too tends to take on the flavor of the sauce and cheese it's topped with. As developer Erin Johnson says of this cheesy chicken spaghetti squash recipe, "I like making this dish when I want the flavors of chicken spaghetti, but don't want the pasta." To make this winter squash look a little more noodle-like, Johnson likes to cut the squash into rings before baking it. This spaghetti squash slicing secret, she explains, "creates longer strands, making the overall appearance more reminiscent of pasta."

This particular chicken spaghetti (squash) dish is not Italian-style, since Johnson opts to use a cream-style sauce made from condensed soup. She kicks up the flavor with the addition of sliced jalapeños and also tells us, "I like to top this with salsa and sour cream and serve it with a side salad."