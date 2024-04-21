12 Of The Strangest Fast Food Lawsuits

Most of us pop into a fast food restaurant every now and then — maybe stopping at a McDonald's for a quick lunch during the workweek, or at a Subway at a rest stop during a long drive. That's especially true if you're in a state with a lot of fast food restaurants. No matter where we get them, we don't give fast food burgers, chicken fingers, or foot-long subs much thought beyond a meal. But to a handful of people, these fast-food restaurants are more than a quick meal — they're subjects of fierce litigations, dealing with everything from a poisoned Coca-Cola to a rodent baked into a bun.

Things tend to get weird in court anyway, but these are some of the strangest lawsuits aimed at fast food restaurants to ever grace the witness stand. While some of these plaintiffs were clearly after a quick buck — just ask the lady who put someone's cut-off finger into her Wendy's chili — others' health, and even lives, were put at risk when they decided to purchase a quick bite. They had no choice but to bring their favorite comfort food spot to court in order to protect their fellow customers.