A Dead Body Was Just Found In An Arby's Freezer

Imagine: You've arrived at your job at Arby's, open the freezer to grab some supplies, roast beef in hand, and you turn to find a dead body. Such is the scenario one Arby's employee at a New Iberia, Louisiana Arby's found themselves in this past Thursday around 6:30 p.m. when they discovered the body of a woman, reportedly a manager at the restaurant, dead. Sounds like the start of a very, well, interesting day to say the least. As of this publishing, the name of the employee who found the body has not been released, nor has the name of the deceased.

While the body of the woman has been taken by a coroner to be examined so her identity can be confirmed and cause of death identified, Sargeant Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department initially said the cause of death was "suspicious" (via 15 News). One thing's for sure: this is certainly a scary and concerning discovery to make at your job.