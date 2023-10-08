Everything You Need To Know Before Ordering Subway's Bread

Before you eat your next Subway sandwich, you should learn more about the ingredient that turns ordinary sandwich fixings into a submarine sandwich — the bread. Before deciding on your toppings, you must determine what type of bread will hold them. After all, the bread is the foundation of any good sandwich and how satisfied you will be with your meal. So, it's time you learned everything there is to know about Subway bread before you take another bite.

If you walk into a busy Subway that has tons of bun options, you may not know what to pick, but we have the lowdown on the most popular and least popular choices. There are other things that you'll want to know, too — like how to get the freshest bread, what ingredients to expect, and hacks to make it even tastier. Subway bread has had its fair share of controversy. It's been the subject of conspiracy theories, had a questionable ingredient removed, and has even been declared not to be bread in one country. As you can guess, there are probably a lot of things you didn't know about the unsung hero of your sub. So, let us educate you more about the interesting world of Subway bread.