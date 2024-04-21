6 Reasons Cracker Barrel Is Struggling

Since the pandemic, consumers and businesses have struggled to stay afloat. This is due to a wide combination of reasons, including rampant inflation and high operational costs. It turns out that even large chains are not immune to these struggles, because the popular and long-successful restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Country Store, has had an especially tough run the last several years. At one point, there was even a rumor that the store was closing permanently.

Cracker Barrel has made some drastic changes to combat its business issues. In 2023, Julie Masimo replaced the former Cracker Barrel CEO, Sandra Cochran. In addition, the restaurant chain has launched a new loyalty program based on the popular "peg game" that it is so well known for. In the program, customers can earn "pegs" when they spend money at both the Cracker Barrel restaurant and retail store. In a shareholder conference call in February 2024 (via Seeking Alpha), Masimo said, "Obviously, there is a lot of work to do and it will not be quick or easy, but I am excited and optimistic about the path we are on."

Meanwhile, it remains true that Cracker Barrel has a lot of work left to do, especially because there are so many reasons that the chain is not doing well. As the chain continues to fight an uphill battle to revitalize its brand and stay relevant in today's market, we have examined all the reasons that Cracker Barrel is struggling.