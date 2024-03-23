Rules That Cracker Barrel Employees Have To Follow

Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has become a restaurant that strives to act as a home away from home for its customers. With over 660 locations across 45 states in the U.S., Cracker Barrel is synonymous with country-style cooking and hospitality. Founded by Danny Evins in Lebanon, Tennessee, the restaurant chain seeks to provide a wholesome experience for customers based on Evins' memories from his childhood.

With over 77,000 employees, Cracker Barrel expects a lot from its staff. With its "Pleasing People" mission statement, the restaurant aims to treat its employees like family. In a 2014 interview with Nation's Restaurant News, former Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran described her treatment of her employees. "You have to take care of your people," she said. "If you do, they'll take care of your customers."

But like with most large families, there can be a few differences of opinion from time to time. To make sure that all family members play by the same rules, Cracker Barrel enforces relatively strict employee policies. Keep reading to check out some of the rules that Cracker Barrel employees have to follow.