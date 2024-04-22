Clase Azul Not In Your Budget? Here Are Some Cheaper Alternatives

Tequila may have been one of those love-or-hate things that almost everyone has a story about, but it's recently been considered with the same sort of seriousness usually reserved for whiskey or scotch. Premium tequila brands can set a buyer back a pretty penny, and take Clase Azul. Bottles start somewhere in the $130 mark and go up from there, with some bottles heading to the same price bracket as a new car.

Hilariously, Clase Azul founder Arturo Lomeli told CNN that while they had seen a market for luxury tequila, the most expensive bottles started as a gimmick. "We didn't imagine that we were going to be in the business of selling super expensive bottles regularly," he said. Surprise!

Lomeli stresses that his tequila is meant to be savored, to be enjoyed slowly and purely. That's great, but let's be honest — that's a ton of money to lay out for a single bottle of tequila, no matter how good it is. Fortunately, we have some really good news. We took a look at some affordable alternatives to Clase Azul, and chose the best of the best based on price point, on-the-rocks drinkability, and how happy we'd be to have a friend show up on our doorstep with a bottle.