Aldi Finds To Keep You Warm As You Wait For April Showers To Bring May Flowers
Winter may have felt long, but spring is finally here, as evidenced by the April showers already rolling in. Grocery chain Aldi knows the rain can be gloomy, so it's releasing a selection of new Aldi Finds to keep customers satisfied as they await May flowers (after all, good Aldi Finds come to those who wait). Back in March, Aldi Finds helped customers spring out of winter, and now, April has a host of new items to officially usher in the season.
From warm, ready-to-make foods like ravioli, barbecue pizza, and vegan dumplings to cozy household finds like slippers, robes, and candles, Aldi is offering plenty of comforting products to its customers this month. Sometimes, the best way to discover Aldi Finds is through word of mouth, but a comprehensive list doesn't hurt. We've compiled all of the Aldi Finds to look out for as the chain introduces them throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for these items as we wait to see if any of them join the list of the most delicious Aldi Finds ever.
Priano Ravioli
This Priano Ravioli sounds like the perfect quick, warm dish to transition the season from winter to spring. On April 3, the item will hit Aldi stores in two varieties: Fontina Truffle and Beef Bolognese.
One pack 9-ounce pack will retail for $3.69 and can come together in a matter of minutes. You can serve it with marinara, a sprinkling of cheese on top, or a brown butter and sage sauce.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread
Pulled pork, mac and cheese, and flatbread pizza unite in this busy but cozy dish. It's a triple-threat comfort meal, and it will no doubt be perfect for sharing with a couple of friends. You can skip the overpriced pizza delivery and instead get this frozen box for $5.99. This offering from Mama Cozzi's will hit Aldi stores on April 3.
Huntington Home Rattan Terracotta Candle
Nothing lights up a rainy night quite like a warm, scented candle. Aldi's Huntington Home Rattan Terracotta Candles come in, of course, a terracotta candleholder and will retail for $4.99.
The candle will be available in three scent variations: Citronella & Lemon Balm, Citronella & Iced Jasmine, and Citronella & Eucalyptus. Citronella has a grassy, citrusy scent that's often confused with lemongrass. Starting April 3, you can grab these springtime scents to fill your home with bright aromas.
Season's Choice Garlic Parmesan Fries
If you're looking for a side dish that won't disappoint, fries are the way to go. If they're garlic Parmesan fries, even better. A bag of Season's Choice Garlic Parmesan Fries from Aldi's frozen aisle will no doubt be perfect for a movie night, as a pairing for your favorite lunch or dinner, or just as a snack. These fries will hit stores on April 10 and will retail for $3.79 per bag.
Serra Ladies Soft Robe
Aldi is more than just its food selection — it has a robust (but affordable) home goods selection, too. After all, it's not every day that you can find a soft robe for $10. Aldi's Serra Ladies Soft Robe will retail for $9.99. The item comes in Pink, Surf Spray, and Black color variations and will be available starting April 24.
Earth Grown Vegan Dumplings
Sometimes, it comes in handy to have frozen dumplings on standby for a quick and easy meal. These Earth Grown Vegan Dumplings are vegetarian and vegan-friendly, and they come in two varieties: Thai Basil or Tofu Vegetable. They're also organic and come with a sweet-and-savory soy sauce packet.
Best of all, these dumplings can go straight from the fridge into a frying pan whenever you're hungry. Look for them starting April 10 — one 9-ounce package will set you back $3.99.
Range Master Grill Top Pizza Oven
Now that spring is here and everyone is slowly moving their activities back outdoors (as long as April showers don't get in the way, that is), why not make a pizza in your outdoor grill with this Range Master Grill Top Pizza Oven? These pizza ovens are designed for efficient heating and fast cooking. The item will retail for $29.99 in Aldi stores starting April 17.
Fremont Fish Market Street Taco Meal Kits
Making street tacos at home can be easy with Aldi's Fremont Fish Market Street Taco Meal Kit. These kits come in three variations: Crispy Fish, Chipotle Shrimp, and Pork Carnitas.
The kits also come equipped with everything you'll need for fish tacos: corn tortillas, crispy rockfish, cilantro pesto sauce, and a peppers-and-onions mix. One of these kits will only set you back $9.99, and they'll be available starting April 24.
Range Master Pizza Set
This Range Master Pizza Set is what everyone who strives to be a master pizza maker needs. The kit includes a pizza cutter, pizza server, and pizza peel, and these essentials will retail for just $12.99 — a decent price for any kitchenware. This set will be in stores starting April 17.
Kirkwood Chicken Burgers
If you're looking for an alternate way to do burgers, these Kirkwood Chicken Burgers may just be the answer. They're not like the standard version you're likely used to — instead, they come in two different flavor profiles: Mediterranean and MexiCali. One box of the chicken patties, uncooked and ready to be made fresh, will cost $8.99 and will be available starting April 12.
CASALUX Dimmable Table Lantern
The CASALUX Dimmable Table Lantern will no doubt be the perfect centerpiece for any dining table, especially during dinner parties. It can help set the mood with three available colors: White Multicolor, Wooden Multicolor, and Soft White. Each one will cost $9.99 and will be available at Aldi starting April 10.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
If Mama Cozzi's Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread sounds like too much for you, then the brand's BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza might be a better match. Starting April 12, barbecue lovers can enjoy tangy barbecue sauce and savory pork in pizza form. You can bake the item in the oven in just 11 minutes, or you can pop it on the grill. Once released, this pizza will retail for $6.99.
Serra Ladies Cozy Slippers
The Serra Ladies Cozy Slippers from Aldi are a great replacement if you wore out your last pair of cozy slippers over the winter. These shoes are only $4.99, making them very affordable, even as a party favor for friends. These slippers will be available in Pink, Black, and Leopard varieties starting April 24.
Fremont Fish Market Seafood Boil
A seafood boil isn't easy to prepare — unless it's frozen. Aldi's Fremont Fish Market Seafood Boil is the quickest way to have a flavor-packed seafood boil at home. This meal, available starting April 12, comes with shrimp, corn, mussels, potatoes, sausage, and a cajun seasoning packet. It's a great option if you're cooking for two people, and it will only cost $9.99.
Specially Selected Summer Souffles
Aldi's Specially Selected Summer Souffles sound like a cozy way to end a rainy day. These souffles, imported from France, come in the flavors Banana Toffee and S'mores. To heat them up, simply microwave them for about 30 seconds. Each box only costs $2.29, so keep your eyes peeled for this dessert starting April 12.