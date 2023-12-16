Sometimes The Best Way To Discover New Aldi Items Is Word Of Mouth

Few grocery store chains receive as much buzz as Aldi. Shoppers are always excited to hear about the store's new products, and some folks even believe that certain Aldi brand products are better than the name-brand originals. Surprisingly, though, the company itself isn't the most likely reason you've heard of Aldi before. Marketing isn't quite as big of a priority for the chain as it is for others; in fact, Aldi would prefer customers get some of their information about the chain's goings-on through word of mouth.

Aldi has garnered a reputation for offering competitive prices, but in order to make its products as affordable as possible, the chain must save money elsewhere. One way it does this is by spending a bit less money on marketing than it likely could. Most supermarkets run ads online, on the radio, or on TV, but Aldi rarely does so. Instead, the minds behind the popular store likely hope that new customers will be brought in by recommendations from other customers and that folks will return when they hear about new Aldi Finds or specific products. Few Aldi customers likely notice this element of the brand's marketing, but knowing that the company relies on word of mouth can be a great way to keep abreast of current bargains.