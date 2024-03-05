The March Aldi Finds You Need To Spring Out Of Winter

While the vernal equinox on March 19 technically marks the start of spring, in many parts of the country it's not quite time to pack away the shovels and rock salt. In other areas, the seasons never really seem to fluctuate too much. No matter where you live, though, your local Aldi will be going all in on flowers, bunnies, and pastel colors throughout March. These products remind us that in the world of retail, spring has officially sprung.

The following list includes items that are due to be released each Wednesday throughout the month. Some of these are foods and beverages that you might expect to see during early spring while other products venture into the realm of the unexpected. Aldi complements its edible spring offerings with home décor, clothing, and even a few items just for kids. Regardless of how they fit your expectations, they might just put some spring into your step to visit Aldi soon.