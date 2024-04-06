Why Tiger Bread Is Also Called Dutch Crunch In San Francisco

It's hard to come across tiger bread — that is, unless you live in the Bay Area. Tiger bread, known as Dutch Crunch in the U.S., is a Bay Area sandwich staple and a San Fransisco food you need to try. To make it, the top of a white bread roll gets thinly coated with rice flour dough to give the bread a unique, crackly top when baked. The rice-based exterior is crunchy and subtly sweet, and the inside is moist, soft, and slightly dense — unlike an average white bread. "Tiger bread" is a more European term for it, but in San Fransisco and the rest of the country, how did "Dutch Crunch" come to be?

Dutch Crunch bread is widely believed to have originated from the Netherlands. The first reference to Dutch Crunch in the U.S. was in Oregon in the 1930s. It can still be found in some sandwich shops across the state, but it started shining in San Fransisco in the 1970s due to heavy advertisements. Interestingly enough, unlike the solid records that prove Dutch Crunch's existence in the U.S. as early as the '30s, there is no written evidence of tiger bread (tijgerbrood in Dutch) existing in the Netherlands until 1973. However, the bakery that made this bread had been operating since 1903, meaning the first loaves of tiger bread could have existed in the Netherlands then. After all, why else would people in the States start calling it "Dutch?"