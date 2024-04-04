You Can't Get Chick-Fil-A's New Pretzel Club Sandwich Unless You're In This State

Calling all Chick-fil-A fans: We have good news and we have bad news. The good news is that, per a press release, the franchise is trialing a new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. The bad news is that it's limited. Very limited.

Because this new sandwich is in a testing phase, it's only being served in a specific location in order to gauge customer response before Chick-fil-A decides whether or not to roll it out. If there are any residents of Raleigh, North Carolina reading, you're in luck. Participating restaurants in the area will be serving the sandwich starting April 8, although Chick-fil-A did not specify when the offering would end. Instead, the press release states that the sandwich will be available "while supplies last."

Before you hop in your car, let's check out what's in the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. According to the press release, the sandwich is filled with a boneless chicken breast, green lettuce, sliced tomato, slightly seasoned cheddar, and applewood-smoked bacon; it comes with a side of Dijon mustard. And, it's not the only new addition hitting menus this spring.