You Can't Get Chick-Fil-A's New Pretzel Club Sandwich Unless You're In This State
Calling all Chick-fil-A fans: We have good news and we have bad news. The good news is that, per a press release, the franchise is trialing a new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. The bad news is that it's limited. Very limited.
Because this new sandwich is in a testing phase, it's only being served in a specific location in order to gauge customer response before Chick-fil-A decides whether or not to roll it out. If there are any residents of Raleigh, North Carolina reading, you're in luck. Participating restaurants in the area will be serving the sandwich starting April 8, although Chick-fil-A did not specify when the offering would end. Instead, the press release states that the sandwich will be available "while supplies last."
Before you hop in your car, let's check out what's in the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. According to the press release, the sandwich is filled with a boneless chicken breast, green lettuce, sliced tomato, slightly seasoned cheddar, and applewood-smoked bacon; it comes with a side of Dijon mustard. And, it's not the only new addition hitting menus this spring.
Chick-fil-A's new seasonal drink explodes with berry goodness
If you are unable to get to Raleigh to try out the new sandwich, Chick-fil-A is also dropping its seasonal drinks for spring, with Cherry Berry becoming available nationwide in Sunjoys, Lemonade, Iced Tea, and Frosted Lemonade. These drinks also have a release date of April 8, and are also somewhat vaguely touted as being available for a limited time. This is the fifth new variation of the Sunjoy, joining much-loved entries like Cloudberry and Mango Passion.
The Cherry Berry flavor combines three berry flavors: blueberry, cherry, and cranberry. According to chef Christy Cook, "We wanted to explore how to deliver that burst of fruit flavor [guests] love, in a way that is unique to Chick-fil-A and that pairs so well with our menu items."
Even if you're in Raleigh, there is a chance your local restaurant won't be among the few serving the sandwich, or may not have the Cherry Berry drink you want. Be sure to check the Chick-fil-A app or contact your local restaurant to make sure the sandwich is on the menu!